Toddler and grandmother killed in Telford crash caused by faulty brakes, inquest told

Rachel Broadhurst and Winnie-Grace Campbell who both died in a crash on the A518 on February 12

Winnie-Grace Elizabeth Campbell, aged one, and 48-year-old Rachel Jane Broadhurst, died after the crash on the A518 New Trench Road in Telford on February 12.

Ms Broadhurst, who was driving a Mini, died at the scene of the collision. Winnie-Grace was initially rushed to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital. Her condition deteriorated and she died on Valentine's Day.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, held both inquests together at Shirehall.

The hearing was told that Ms Broadhurst was travelling towards Newport, while Winnie-Grace was in a Fiat with her family, travelling in the opposite direction towards Donnington.

Evidence from collision investigator Ian Robert Edwards was read. He said that Ms Broadhurst's anti-lock braking system was "almost certainly defective".

She applied the brakes but the wheels locked, causing the Mini to skid into the wrong lane and collide with the Campbell's vehicle. The investigator did not know why Ms Broadhurst applied the brakes, and that there was nothing the Campbells could have done to avoid the collision.

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision for both deaths and offered his condolences to family members present.

After Winnie-Grace's death, her mum Ashleigh said: "Can’t remember life before you, couldn’t imagine life without you. On Monday, February 14 at 6.29pm our darling girl gained her angel wings.

"No amount of words can describe the pain how much pain we have endured as a family. Our Winnie-Grace fought a tough fight and she will always be remembered for the darling diva she was, please bear with us all whilst we grieve our daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece and cousin. Forever our Valentine."

She added: “Winnie was always such a happy baby girl, who loved to dance, jump and play. Without her our family now has a huge hole that will never again be filled, and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure to love her.

“She is loved so much, and will always be our beautiful baby girl."

Ms Broadhurst's children Ryan, Kieran, Liam and Ella, paid tribute to their mother in a joint statement.

They said: "She was a loving, caring woman. A mother of four and a nanny of one. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She was the most amazing woman. Always had a smile on her face no matter what. A true family-oriented mum. She worked in the care community and she loved her job very much.