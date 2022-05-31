Telford road closures: The 30 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will come alive with traditional food, drinks, and plenty of song and dance.
Residents planning to celebrate Her Majesty's landmark achievement in the street were asked to submit a road closure application to the council. 30 were received, and all of them were approved.
This means that 30 roads will be closed to traffic at various points between June 2 and June 5.
Councillor Carolyn Healy, natural and historical environment and cultural services boss at Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We can’t wait to see the variety of events and celebrations that groups and organisations within the borough are planning. I’m sure all the activities will make it a truly memorable weekend.”
The roads that will be closed are:
Thursday, June 2
Newport High Street, Lower Bar & St Marys - Between 8.30pm to 10.45pm
Friday, June 3
St Agathas Close, Dothill
Rodenhurst Lane to Rodington Bullring, Rodington
Springfield Avenue, Newport
St Johns Walk, Lawley
Sulby Drive, Apley
Saturday, June 4
Clun Close, Wellington
Clift Crescent, Wellington
St Chads Close, Wellington
Bryce Way, Lawley
Lineton Close, Lawley Village
Shrewsbury Rd, High Ercall
High Street, Edgmond
Argyll Crescent, Muxton
Sunday, June 5
Hillside, Ironbridge
School Road, Coalbrookdale
Innes Avenue, Oakengates
Kynnersley Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Waters Upton Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Shrewsbury Rd & High Street, Edgmond
Brookside Avenue, Newport
