Telford road closures: The 30 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

All residents hoping to enjoy a street party were given the go-ahead

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will come alive with traditional food, drinks, and plenty of song and dance.

Residents planning to celebrate Her Majesty's landmark achievement in the street were asked to submit a road closure application to the council. 30 were received, and all of them were approved.

This means that 30 roads will be closed to traffic at various points between June 2 and June 5.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, natural and historical environment and cultural services boss at Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We can’t wait to see the variety of events and celebrations that groups and organisations within the borough are planning. I’m sure all the activities will make it a truly memorable weekend.”

The roads that will be closed are:

Thursday, June 2

Newport High Street, Lower Bar & St Marys - Between 8.30pm to 10.45pm

Friday, June 3

St Agathas Close, Dothill

Rodenhurst Lane to Rodington Bullring, Rodington

Springfield Avenue, Newport

St Johns Walk, Lawley

Sulby Drive, Apley

Saturday, June 4

Clun Close, Wellington

Clift Crescent, Wellington

St Chads Close, Wellington

Bryce Way, Lawley

Lineton Close, Lawley Village

Shrewsbury Rd, High Ercall

High Street, Edgmond

Argyll Crescent, Muxton

Sunday, June 5

Hillside, Ironbridge

School Road, Coalbrookdale

Innes Avenue, Oakengates

Kynnersley Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Waters Upton Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Muxton Lane, Muxton

Kingston Road, Trench

High Street, Newport

Brookside Avenue, Newport

Shrewsbury Rd & High Street, Edgmond

