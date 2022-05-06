Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford ceremony to remember fallen American WW2 pilots

By Nathan RoweTelfordPublished:

A ceremony to remember fallen USAAF pilots is set to take place in Telford.

Memorial at Lawley Bank green in memory of Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jensen
Memorial at Lawley Bank green in memory of Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jensen

The day, June 19, will remember Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jensen at his memorial site in Lawley Bank.

It will see a Commonwealth War Graves Commission speaker, a local RAF Squadron and stalls to raise money for The Royal British Legion and memorial work.

There will also be a Hawker Hurricane flypast performed by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Team.

Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jenson was based at 342 base station RAF Atcham in Shropshire during WWII and was killed in a training exercise on Lawley Bank, on June 20 1944.

He was flying a P47 Thunderbolt and was part of the 495 fighter training group, 522nd squadron.

Claire Marie Doherty, founder of Keep Our War Heroes Seen, said: "It started as just a memorial service, I started setting it up as an anniversary of the pilot's crash.

"We have been getting donations to do the memorial up, so I thought it made sense to raise funds on the day and donate to the British Legion too.

"Now we are asking for re-enactors to come forward for the day as well.

"The day is is mainly for remembrance, as there were a few pilots that crashed locally.

"Especially with what is happening in Ukraine, it is important to learn from our history."

The event, on June 19 is free to all and everyone is welcome to go along learn about the Americans who came to Britain during the Second World War.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News