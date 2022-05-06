Telford ceremony to remember fallen American WW2 pilots

Memorial at Lawley Bank green in memory of Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jensen

The day, June 19, will remember Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jensen at his memorial site in Lawley Bank.

It will see a Commonwealth War Graves Commission speaker, a local RAF Squadron and stalls to raise money for The Royal British Legion and memorial work.

There will also be a Hawker Hurricane flypast performed by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Team.

Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jenson was based at 342 base station RAF Atcham in Shropshire during WWII and was killed in a training exercise on Lawley Bank, on June 20 1944.

He was flying a P47 Thunderbolt and was part of the 495 fighter training group, 522nd squadron.

Claire Marie Doherty, founder of Keep Our War Heroes Seen, said: "It started as just a memorial service, I started setting it up as an anniversary of the pilot's crash.

"We have been getting donations to do the memorial up, so I thought it made sense to raise funds on the day and donate to the British Legion too.

"Now we are asking for re-enactors to come forward for the day as well.

"The day is is mainly for remembrance, as there were a few pilots that crashed locally.

"Especially with what is happening in Ukraine, it is important to learn from our history."