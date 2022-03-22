Historic junior football club to host 50th anniversary grassroots tournament

Admaston Juniors is one of, if not the oldest dedicated junior football club in Telford

Admaston Juniors is one of, if not the oldest dedicated junior football club in Telford, having provided junior and youth football for nearly 50 years.

To celebrate, the club will hold its first grassroots tournament for children in the under seven to under 12 age groups on July 23 and 24 at Charlton School.

It is hoped that following the anniversary tournament, it will become an annual event, adding to the summer tournaments already held in the region.

In addition to this, the club is also aiming to contact past players and anyone who has been involved with the club to unearth more of its history.

Aaron Hale, chairman at Admaston Juniors, said: "After all the recent Covid related setbacks, now more than ever it is imperative that we keep our young people active, outdoors and involved in sports.

"It brings so many benefits to them not just in terms of fitness, but building individual relationships, confidence, being part of a team and as we have identified more and more lately having great benefits on their mental health.

"It's been a privilege for myself to have been part of the club for this last eight years as a manager, vice chair and now chairman.

"I see the dedication and commitment our players and managers put in week in, week out and the success's that they have achieved and it is truly inspirational.

"With our 50th anniversary season rapidly approaching, we are currently trying to find a sponsor that would consider sponsoring an anniversary kit for the club, so for one season the whole club would be united in the same strip, under one banner, so to speak.

"We are also arranging the first of what we hope will become an annual Admaston Juniors football tournament, it's been a lot of hard work for all those involved, we have had great interest so far and we are hoping it is a sell-out, its certainty looking as though it will be.

"We would love to hear from past players and anyone who has been involved and would greatly appreciate their input and support for this occasion."

The under seven, under nine and Under 11 tournaments will take place on July 23 while the Under eight, Under 10 and Under 12 games to be played on July 24.

All matches will be played at Charlton School, Wellington, Telford, with team entry costing £35 and parking available for £2.