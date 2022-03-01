Disabled mum Annette Stirland from Telford with her daughter Debbie Woolley.

Annette Stirland and her daughter Debbie Woolley had complained to Shrewsbury-based regional taxi firm Go Carz after they say some drivers mocked her disabilities, with one even offering to book her an ambulance instead.

Ms Woolley, who is a full-time carer for her mum, was full of praise for the company after speaking to Midlands regional director Graham Hoof.

"The regional director contacted us and we can now make sure that we can get an estate car that is big enough for Mum's wheelchair," said Ms Woolley, who lives with her mum at St David's Close.

"We have used them since, and had a free taxi ride where everything was OK. Mum is happy that the regional director called and he was really nice.

"We've spoken to the call handlers and one lady couldn't be nicer."

Ms Woolley added: "I am sure that the Shropshire Star played a part in us getting this resolved."

A spokesperson for the company said: "The Go Carz team have confirmed that this complaint has been resolved and the complainant was happy with the outcome."

Earlier the company said it was "committed to continuous training at our journey booking centre to ensure we correctly administer travel arrangements for passengers with a protected characteristic".