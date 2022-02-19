Taxi company launches internal investigation into Telford mum's discrimination complaint

Disabled mum Annette Stirland from Telford, feels she is being discriminated against by taxi drivers who are refusing to take her to places. She is pictured with her daughter Debbie Woolley.

Annette Stirland and her daughter Debbie Woolley say drivers used by Go Carz have mocked her disabilities and told her she shouldn't go out of the house - and one even offered to book her an ambulance instead.

Ms Woolley said: "We used to use Diamond Cars and had no problem but they were taken over by Go Cars and it has not been the same.

"On their app you are asked to put any special requirements, but the drivers never read where we need them to come to, and how much space we have to have.

"We ask for a car with a big boot for the wheelchair but they send a Prius where it doesn't fit in. I try to explain to them but sometimes they just drive off."

On Monday this week it was the last straw for Ms Woolley, 33, who is a full time carer for her 64-year-old mum.

They had been taken into Telford town centre by a "lovely lady" driver. But couldn't get a cab to run them back home to St David's Close where they live together.

"I had to push my mum in a wheelchair all the way home in the heavy rain," said Ms Woolley, who has a record of five recent bookings with the company.

They have a mobility scooter, an old American one, but it is broken and a lack of parts make it impossible to fix. And being on benefits it is impossible for them to afford to buy a new one.

"With Diamond, a lot of drivers knew my mum and her needs, but not now," said Ms Woolley who is also considering making a complaint to Telford & Wrekin Council's licensing department.

Go Cars, which uses self-employed driver partners, is based in Shrewsbury's Battlefield Enterprise Park but offers services from across the West Midlands.

This week a spokesperson for Go Cars said they would launch an internal investigation.

A Go Carz spokesperson said: “It’s regrettable to hear that Ms Stirlands’ needs have not been met when booking a journey.

"We are conducting an internal investigation into her bookings and will contact her as part of the process.

“We are committed to continuous training at our Journey Booking Centre to ensure we correctly administer travel arrangements for passengers with a protected characteristic.

"Self-employed driver partners are reminded that failure to comply with duties when carrying wheelchair passengers is an offence under the equality act 2010.”

Ms Woolley was not optimistic.