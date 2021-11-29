Wagamama opens its doors in Telford

Wagamama has opened its new restaurant at Southwater in Telford

The restaurant, which is based at Southwater in Telford, opened today for the first time, and comes after a number of preview days.

Alice Eagle, Wagamama regional marketing manager, said they were delighted to finally open the new site.

She said: “We are so excited and eager to open our brand new restaurant here in Telford and welcome everyone in to dine with us, whether that’s for a classic katsu or one of our newest plant-based additions to our now 50 per cent plant-based menu.

"Our new teams have been training really hard to bring our iconic Wagamama experience to Telford and they can’t wait to become the newest pillar of the local community.”

The firm has taken over one of the empty units at Southwater and joins a number of others in setting up at one of the county's busiest and most popular venues.

Wagamama said the restaurant had been designed with "lighter woods and greys", and has a mixture of benches and booths, with 98 covers inside and a further 42 outside.

The chain is renowned for its katsu curry as well as rice bowls and noodles.