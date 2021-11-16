Wagamama is coming to Southwater in Telford and will be officially opening at the end of November

The chain will be launching its new restaurant in Southwater on November 29.

A spokesman said: "Telford. The wait is nearly over. Wagamama will be bringing you soulful bowlfuls from November 29.

"There is no need to book. just head on down to the bench. 'Katsu' very soon."

The chain advertised jobs for its new restaurant after announcing the venue back in August. Some listed included head chef, which pays up to £39,000, front of house manager, senior sous chef, sous chef, and assistant general manager.

Wagamama, which first opened its doors in London in 1992, is inspired by fast-paced, Japanese ramen bars and celebrates Asian food.

Back in 2014, the chain was one of a number of big names that had announced it would be opening a base in the multi-million pound Southwater development.

But the decision was then made to pull out of the leisure complex - reportedly part of a national review of all of the chain's new openings.