Barn could be converted into a hotel

The Red Barn

The Red House Inn, at Brockton, near Lilleshall, has a 275-square-metre building in its grounds. It previously served as a children’s play facility but that since closed, leaving it “extremely underutilised” a report said.

The Staffordshire-based Paragon Pub Group Ltd has applied to build a 13-hotel accommodation building on the site, and its planning agent says the proposed design “maintains a barn-type feel” and uses traditional materials to respect the rural and historic setting.

Lilleshall Parish Council will be consulted and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Writing on behalf of company director Phil Sharp, Ian Murray of IMD and Associated Ltd said: “The proposals comprise of demolishing the existing detached storage barn adjacent to the Red House licensed restaurant and replacing with a new rural barn-style construction to accommodate 13 hotel bedrooms on the footprint of the existing barn.

“The proposal will be ancillary to and compliment the adjacent successful high-quality restaurant. The existing storage barn is extremely underutilised at present and in desperate need of a more effective use.

“The proposals, using new traditional materials and overall design feel, will enhance the quality of the Red House site with no detriment to the rural historic traditional setting.

“The design maintains a barn-type feel to the existing storage building, with appropriate massing to no detriment compared to the existing situation.