Two fire crews were called to the blaze in Chapel Terrace, Wrockwardine Wood, just after midnight today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one saloon vehicle was 50 per cent damaged by the blaze.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Fire investigators have confirmed it was arson.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Emergency services were also called to a crash in Telford just after 8am today.

A fire crew from Wellington, police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to a two vehicle collision in Wombridge Way.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was trapped and firefighters made the scene safe.