Arsonists set car alight in Telford

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordPublished:

A car was set alight in Telford in the early hours of the morning.

Two fire crews were called to the blaze in Chapel Terrace, Wrockwardine Wood, just after midnight today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one saloon vehicle was 50 per cent damaged by the blaze.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Fire investigators have confirmed it was arson.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Emergency services were also called to a crash in Telford just after 8am today.

A fire crew from Wellington, police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to a two vehicle collision in Wombridge Way.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was trapped and firefighters made the scene safe.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News