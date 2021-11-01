Two cars torched in two days in Telford

The fire service was called out to deal with both incidents

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed both incidents were arson and are now being looked into by police.

Both happened late at night with the most recent taking place on Friday night, and the previous incident the day before.

The first happened at Briarwood in Brookside, Telford, at around 11.40pm on Thursday, October 28.

The second, came the following evening, shortly before midnight at Steventon Road in Wellington.

A spokesman for the fire service said both incidents had involved "deliberate ignition".