New children's book set in heart of Ironbridge promises 'wonderful adventures'

Author Roy Bradshaw from Madeley in Telford has released his second children's book.

Barley’s Biscuit: Ironbridge Gorge, A Paddle and the Golden Glow is the latest in what author Roy Bradshaw hopes will be a series of 12 books.

It follows the first release, Barley’s Biscuit: Broseley, Benthall Edge, which was written and released during lockdown.

Roy, from Madeley, is a teacher at Madeley Academy and took the inspiration for his Barley’s Biscuit series from his good friend Mick, his two Collies and their long walks around Shropshire.

Both books, illustrated by Toni Sian Williams, have been uploaded to Amazon and are also available through the Nielsen Book database. Roy wants to follow up the release of his new book with book-signing dates and school readings and is keen to hear from anyone wishing to host an event.

“Barley is back and he’s still absolutely crazy about biscuits,” said Roy.

“The new book is set in the Ironbridge Gorge and features some more wonderful adventures for Barley and Basil.

“People have been asking when the next book was coming out for a while now and it’s great to say that it’s now available – I hope people will take as much pleasure from reading it as I did from writing it.

“I’ve lived in Shropshire for about 30 years now, it’s a beautiful county and I always thought it would provide a wonderful backdrop for a book or series of books.

“My friend Mick has two Collies called Barley, who’s mad about biscuits, and Basil and I used to listen to the stories he would tell about taking them on big long walks around various parts of Shropshire. I then got the idea of putting them together as children’s stories.

“I set out with the aim of writing two Barley’s Biscuit books and in the hope of completing a series of 12. I’ve enough material to write the other 10.

“They would all be set in beauty spots in and around Shropshire – all different stories but on a similar theme and all in the Barley’s Biscuit series.”

Roy has previously written some self-published novels for adults but said that was mainly for fun and as a way of honing his creative writing skills.

He has worked as an engineer and as a teacher in primary, secondary and special educational needs schools.