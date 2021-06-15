Telford community 'shocked' as death results in murder arrests

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Residents of Stonebridge Close in Aqueduct, Telford, were left reeling by the news a man in his 20s died last Friday.

Police were called to a footpath near the street at around 7.20pm last Friday after receiving reports that the man was seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital but died later that evening.

Police arrested four boys - a 14-year-old and three aged 15 - on suspicion of murder. A woman and a man, aged 42 and 41, respectively, were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Despite the arrests being made four days ago, West Mercia Police is still yet to confirm whether the suspects have been charged.

Aqueduct councillor Ian Preece said the incident had come as a huge shock to people in the area.

"I had a lot of people contact me over the weekend," he said

"It's the manner of it. It has shocked us as residents as it's on our doorstep.

"There are no words you can say really to comfort the family. You just offer your sympathies."

He added: "It's a popular walking route. It's very popular with runners, cyclists and people walking their dogs. It's shocking to think it happened so close to residents houses.

"The police have been doing a very good job of tackling anti-social behaviour in that area. It just goes to show this sort of thing can happen anywhere, even in a small village.

"We could always use more safety measures and resources. What we will do over the next few days is talk to the police safer neighbourhood team, try and establish the facts and see what we can do to make people feel a bit safer.

"It is awful. It shocked me to the core."

Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade said after the incident: “We understand this will be extremely concerning to the community. We would like to reassure the public that the investigation is ongoing and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”