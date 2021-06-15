Four teenage boys charged with man's murder in Telford

Four teenage boys have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Telford.

Police in Stonebridge Close, Telford, where a man was found seriously injured. He later died in hospital
Police in Stonebridge Close, Telford, where a man was found seriously injured. He later died in hospital
Police said the four boys, one aged 14 and three aged 15, all from Telford, have been charged in relation to the death on Friday, June 11.

A 41-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

All six were arrested on Friday after a 26-year-old man was seriously injured near Stonebridge Close, Aqueduct, at around 7.20pm.

Police say that the victim was taken to hospital by air ambulance but died later that evening. Formal identification is yet to take place.

A spokesman said: "Four boys, one aged 14 and three aged 15, all from Telford, have been charged with murder."

"The investigation is still ongoing; therefore we ask the public not to speculate and to consider the family during this difficult time."

Residents of Stonebridge Close were left "shocked to the core" and reeling by the news on Friday.

