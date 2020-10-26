Two-car crash in Telford

By Rory Smith

Emergency services attended a two-car crash in Telford.

The smash involved two vehicles down Fieldhouse Drive in Muxton shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) reported one person was out of their vehicle and was seen to by paramedics.

West Mercia Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

At 6.41pm, the force's operations and communications centre tweeted: "Officers currently dealing with an RTC on Fieldhouse Drive to McDonald's, Telford. Please avoid the area at this time."

SFRS sent crews and one appliance from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

