Telford swan rescued after fishing hook embedded in head

A young swan was found with a painful fishing hook embedded in its head before being helped by volunteers.

The hook was embedded a few inches above the cygnet's eye. Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue
The hook was safely removed. Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue
One mute swan cygnet in Trench Pool, Telford, had a hook caught just a few inches above its eye and two swan catchers from Cuan Wildlife Rescue attended to try and help.

They had to be patient, waiting several hours before getting an opportunity to get close enough. One of the catchers ended up in the water but managed to get hold of the young male.

The bird was taken to the rescue centre near Much Wenlock where the hook was removed, so the cygnet could be safely returned to his family.

Learn more about Cuan Wildlife Rescue at cuanwildliferescue.org.uk/.


