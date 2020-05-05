Police investigate as man, 30, killed in Telford motorbike crash

West Mercia Police is investigating the crash on the A442 and the incident has also been referred to the police watchdog because a police vehicle was nearby at the time.

The man was killed when his motorbike hit a barrier on the A442 Brockton Way's northbound slip road with the A4169 on Monday, police said.

An air ambulance was called after the crash happened near Halesfield and Brookside at around 1.40pm but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police statement said the incident was being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is standard procedure when a police vehicle is near the scene of a crash.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, of West Mercia Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

"Due to the proximity of a police vehicle at the time of the collision the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Yesterday, West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jordan Eggington said: "We sent the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a BASICS doctor onboard, a land ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews found one man, who was the motorcyclist, in a critical condition.

"Unfortunately, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”