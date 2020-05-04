Biker killed in crash with road sign on A442

The biker, a man, died after crashing into a road sign at the junction of the A442 and the A4169 in Brookside shortly before 2pm today.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash.

The A442 Brockton Way was shut in both directions as a result.

An air ambulance at the scene on the A442. Photo: @Helistig

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jordan Eggington said: "We sent the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a BASICS doctor onboard, a land ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews found one man, who was the motorcyclist, in a critical condition.

"Unfortunately, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the scene as police closed the dual carriageway and nearby entry and exit slip roads.

The age of the motorcyclist is not yet known.

West Mercia Police has been contacted for further details.