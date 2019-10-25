MyTown: Your chance to influence how £25 million cash boost will be spent in Telford

The #MyTown campaign has been launched by the Government and is giving people a say in how a new generation of town deals, each worth up to £25m, can transform their area.

The campaign will also give communities the chance to share their histories and ambitions for the future.

People will be able to share their views on a new dedicated Facebook page and on Twitter through #MyTown.

The campaign is being run as part of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

Robert Jenrick MP, Communities and Local Government Secretary, said: "Too many towns feel neglected by Westminster politicians. This government is committed to levelling up all parts of the country.

“That’s why we’re investing up to £25 million in 100 towns across the country. And I want local people to determine how that money is spent.”

Jake Berry MP, Minister for Local Growth, said: "With our new £3.6 billion Towns Fund, we’re ramping up efforts to give local people power and money to decide what is best for their town.

"Whether you live in Hereford or Telford, getting involved in the My Town campaign is your chance to decide where this major investment should go.”

A total of 45 places across the Northern Powerhouse and 30 places across the Midlands Engine are among the 100 places invited to develop ambitious plans to transform towns across England as part of the Government’s commitment to level up all regions.

Communities, businesses and local leaders will now join forces to draw up ambitious plans to transform their town’s economic growth prospects with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

Details, support and guidance to the 100 places to kick-start the process for preparing for a town deal will be announced shortly.

