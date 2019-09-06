Big boost as Telford to get up to £25 million in New Towns initiative

The New Towns Fund will see 100 towns, including Telford, get a slice of a new £3.6 billion pot to help drive economic growth with a focus on transport, broadband and skills.

Lucy Allan, the town's MP, said she was delighted that the extra funds would be made available.

"Business, jobs and growth are vital to secure Telford's future – I have campaigned hard on Telford's road and rail connectivity as well as investment in skills which are so critical for our economic growth," Ms Allan said.

"I am very grateful to everyone locally who has worked with me on this. This funding helps to secure Telford's future. I am delighted our town will benefit and that our campaigning has paid off.

"I look forward to continuing to work with local business and our community to use this funding to secure Telford's future. I am delighted that Government is listening to us and has acted to help boost our local economy."

Living standards

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick MP, said: “Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government.

“We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture.

Advertising

“I will now work with local people from the 100 communities announced today to agree proposals to invest up to £25 million in each place. I hope these deals will provide the investment and the impetus for long-term renewal ensuring each town can look to the future with a new optimism.”

The towns selected for the fund have a proud industrial and economic heritage, but have not always benefitted from growth in the same way as more prosperous areas.

The Government will soon publish a prospectus to guide towns through the process and set eligibility criteria for funding.

Other places to benefit include Wolverhampton and Walsall.