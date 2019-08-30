Menu

Resurfacing work on busy Telford roundabout

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | News | Published:

Resurfacing work on one of Telford’s busiest roundabouts will begin on Monday.

The work at Trench Lock Interchange is due to last up to four weeks and will be carried out overnight and in phases to minimise disruption.

Closures will run from 7pm until 6am, during which there will be signed diversions.

Residents’ access will be maintained.

The work is being carried out as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community programme.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

