Football day to remember tragic Telford teenager Lee

Lee Hill died on Saturday, September 15, in Sutton Way, Telford.

Now friends and family have set up a memorial football day for the 19-year-old, of Selbourne, Sutton Hill, to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a disease Lee suffered from.

Members of the public and people associated with Lee are being invited to pay tribute at the match, taking place on Sunday, December 2, on the fields at Hadley Learning Community.

The event will start at 12.30pm, consisting of four local teams, Southwater FC, Britannia FC, The Talbot FC and a Telford veterans team, featuring Lee's dad, Chris.

Following the game, friends and family are set to attend the Britannia Inn, in Aqueduct, where a charity raffle featuring prizes donated from local businesses, organisations and football clubs will be on offer.

The Lee Hill Memorial Shield, sponsored by No Gym Required, will be played for annually in memory of Lee and to raise funds for charity.

Anyone looking to donate prizes, funds, or for more information, can email dave21simmo@gmail.com