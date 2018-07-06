Menu

England's Telford kitman Pat is happy it’s red again

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | News | Published:

England’s players will be lining up for their World Cup quarter final against Sweden in their red away strip, the team’s kitman - who lives in Telford - has confirmed.

England’s Telford-based kitman Pat Frost

Writing on Twitter, England kitman Pat Frost confirmed the team will be wearing red – with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the hero of Tuesday’s penalty shoot-out, wearing all green.

The kitman also revealed his own personal preference for the England away kit before it was confirmed when he replied to a question by answering: “I would honestly be guessing but secretly hoping it’s red.”

Frost, also told how Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier, who struck the winning penalty against Colombia, had enjoyed a hero’s welcome back to the dressing room after completing his round of media interviews about the game.

Alongside a video of hundreds of England fans cheering the victory after Dier slotted home the spot-kick Frost posted: “This was the England dressing room when Eric Dier walked in after doing interviews after the penalty shoot out.”

The former West Bromwich Albion kit man’s Twitter account has attracted a large following for his behind the scenes insights into the Three Lions’ quest for long-awaited World Cup glory.

Frost revealed that a Sunderland flag which has appeared tied to the terraces at the matches belongs to Pickford, who made his name with his hometown club before a big-money move to Everton.

Earlier in the tournament Frost showed off Harry Kane’s hat-trick boot following the 6-1 win over Panama and the striker’s two man of the match awards.

Alongside the picture of the skipper’s boot he added the message “Just gone to clean this little sucker . . . it’s going to have to wait . . . it’s still too hot to hold”.

