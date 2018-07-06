England's Telford kitman Pat is happy it’s red again

Writing on Twitter, England kitman Pat Frost confirmed the team will be wearing red – with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the hero of Tuesday’s penalty shoot-out, wearing all green.

The kitman also revealed his own personal preference for the England away kit before it was confirmed when he replied to a question by answering: “I would honestly be guessing but secretly hoping it’s red.”

I would honestly be guessing but secretly hoping it's red — Pat Frost (@KitmanPat) July 4, 2018

Frost, also told how Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier, who struck the winning penalty against Colombia, had enjoyed a hero’s welcome back to the dressing room after completing his round of media interviews about the game.

Alongside a video of hundreds of England fans cheering the victory after Dier slotted home the spot-kick Frost posted: “This was the England dressing room when Eric Dier walked in after doing interviews after the penalty shoot out.”

This was the England dressing room when Eric Dier walked in after doing interviews after the penalty shoot out https://t.co/5EGCyxSFSv — Pat Frost (@KitmanPat) July 4, 2018

The former West Bromwich Albion kit man’s Twitter account has attracted a large following for his behind the scenes insights into the Three Lions’ quest for long-awaited World Cup glory.

Frost revealed that a Sunderland flag which has appeared tied to the terraces at the matches belongs to Pickford, who made his name with his hometown club before a big-money move to Everton.

Earlier in the tournament Frost showed off Harry Kane’s hat-trick boot following the 6-1 win over Panama and the striker’s two man of the match awards.

Alongside the picture of the skipper’s boot he added the message “Just gone to clean this little sucker . . . it’s going to have to wait . . . it’s still too hot to hold”.