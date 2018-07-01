Giant crane lifting new £10m footbridge in Telford

The 230ft high crane, which is half again as tall as the Telford Plaza One building, attracted crane enthusiasts before it was fully assembled.

It was brought to the town on 16 lorries and weighs 95 tons – the same as seven double decker buses.

The huge crane

The lift of the rail section was scheduled for overnight into today and is expected to take about eight hours.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member with special responsibility for finance, commercial services and economic development, said: “This is another wow moment, it’s one of the biggest engineering projects that we’ve been involved in in a couple of decades, it’s a massive project.

“It’s upgrading our infrastructure to make sure that we’re equipped for the growth of the future.

“We are a growing town and will accept growth if you invest in infrastructure and we’re committed to that.

“It’s Telford’s 50th year and the tradition of bridge building continues which is nice and symbolic for us as a town.

Work is ongoing

“People have been supporting the project, this week I’ve been judging bridge building competitions in schools.”

Motorists have been advised to avoid the A442 between Hollinswood and Wombridge while the work takes place.

Angie Astley, assistant director for customer and neighbourhood service at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We want people to come and use it and see that it’s a real landmark for us.”

James Corrigan from Balfour Beatty, and project manager, said: “We’ve been working on this with the council for about two years now, we’ve got a really good relationship.”

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, cabinet member for transport, roads and broadband, added: “I think it’s fantastic.”

A live stream of the crane’s construction can be seen at telford.gov.uk/footbridge