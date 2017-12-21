Solved: Light finally shone on mystery lasers over Telford

People will be able to see the display from laser artist Dal Badial on New Year’s Day and January 2.

However, it has also emerged a number of the Telford residents had been baffled at the sight of lasers in the sky and reported the matter to the police.

Pc Lee Thomas, from Newport safer neighbourhood team, said: “There have been five or six reports in Donnington and one in Newport. Officers are aware testing is being carried out for these celebrations.”

If you see strange lights in the sky on 1 & 2nd January, don't be alarmed it's not little green men visiting ...#Telford50 https://t.co/Qneflkb8py — Newport (Shrops) SNT (@NewportCops) December 20, 2017

Light is a main theme of Telford 50, symbolising celebration and the borough’s bright future.

The year will start with a laser art installation that display will traverse the borough and is intended to “connect communities” on its path to the Wrekin – representing how the 50th anniversary will connect people and places.

Seven laser light beams, from 5pm to 10pm on both days, will shoot across the night sky over Telford and Wrekin, figuratively connecting the borough communities and kick-starting a year-long programme of events to celebrate Telford 50.

A map showing the path of the beams

The lasers will originate from seven different locations, converging on the Wrekin – the borough’s highest landmark – from almost 10 miles away. People living in the communities closest to the light beam path should be able to see the lasers from their own homes, back gardens or nearby streets.

There have been half a dozen reports of green laser lights being seen in the skies around Telford in recent weeks but police have confirmed the sightings are linked to the laser art display.

As the laser lights mark the start of Telford 50 celebration, people who see them are encouraged to share the moment with family and friends.

Anyone who sees the lasers can post photos of the display on the council’s social media pages using the hashtag #TF50light.

Anyone who wants to be kept updated on the laser art installation and to see photos of it can go to the council’s main Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts as well as to the dedicated Telford 50 Facebook group.

The international laser artist Mr Badial, from London-based company Laser Hire London UK Ltd, said: “We are very excited to be part of the Telford 50 celebration and to mark the start of the anniversary year right from the beginning of it.

“This is one of the largest laser light installations over distance that we have done – as we will be connecting at the same time seven laser beams (emerging from different locations of the borough) to the Wrekin, from in some cases, almost 10 miles away. The laser beams will pass over many communities of the borough and we hope that many people will see and enjoy them. Happy Birthday, Telford.”

Telford’s 50th year will see a range of anniversary celebrations and events all year through, many of them being community-led.

These will include parties, festivals, carnivals, events and other festive activities that people can join in.