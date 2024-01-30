Alcohol licence and former Ludlow hospital ward to be determined

The scheme for Unit 2 at SY8 Studios, Gravel Hill, part of Ludlow Hospital which was sold off by the NHS in 2017, could see alcohol able to be sold at the premises between 12pm and 11pm on six days of the week, and up until 10pm on Sunday.

The applicants, co-working company Art-Iculate (Shropshire) Ltd, have also applied for a licence to show films in the building between 5pm and 10pm on weekdays, and between 9am and 10pm on weekends.

A decision will be made on the application by Shropshire Council’s licensing committee when it meets at Shirehall on Monday, February 5.

The plan has attracted 19 objections, including complaints from the hospital’s League of Friends organisation, who say the sale of alcohol so close to Ludlow’s community hospital building is inappropriate. A total of 12 expressions of support were also received.

Art-Iculate say the licence is necessary to support community activities in the building, known as Gather, which will run as a co-working space for local artists and makers.

They say they plan to serve drinks as part of paid evening workshops open to members or people who have booked onto events, designed to make the co-working business sustainable.

“The applicant’s proposal is to run a co-work and small events space, along with a shop,” said a report by Shropshire Council’s specialist public protection officer Ross O’Neill.

“Alcohol purchased would be for consumption on and off the premises, with the provision of films to be shown predominantly from the first floor for approximately 10- 20 people,”

A request to amend the licensing conditions to stop on-premises sales at 9pm instead of the requested 11pm, with off-sales ending at 5.30pm, was lodged by the authority’s Environmental Protection team, who also requested that windows and doors facing the hospital be kept closed, and entry after 6pm restricted to members of the public with pre-booked tickets.

They have also asked that secondary glazing be added to windows facing the hospital be added as a condition of the licence.

A separate planning application to add recreational uses to the building’s already obtained Class E commercial use consent will be decided separately by planning officers.