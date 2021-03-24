Marion writes memoir of rural life

"Puddles and Pals" is an autobiographical memoir by Marion L Stapleton Harley, who lives at Hope-under-Dinmore, near Leominster.

The cottage had been unoccupied for four years when bought in 1991, and presented its own challenges to Marion and her husband as they worked to create their perfect rural retreat, while at the same time Marion steadily built a menagerie.

Marion said: "I inherited my love of animals from my Aunt Amy, who I later found out, was my birth mother.

"I felt drawn to rural life with animals soon after meeting my husband and began breeding and showing American Quarter Horses. After that, Cotswold sheep became my focus and once again I bred and showed them with success.

"The decision in 1991 to move to Herefordshire and begin renovating an old cottage with land resulted in me selling my flock, replacing it with ducks – Puddles and Pals.

"A near-fatal car crash in 2005 has slowed me up somewhat, but my love of country life, my dogs, ducks and also my cottage garden remains strong. It is my way of life. I love it."