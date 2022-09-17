Photo: McCartneys property, Rightmove

The smithy is located at Newcastle On Clun, Craven Arms and is on sale with McCartneys estate agents on rightmove.co.uk.

The detached one-story building is made of stone and block, with a slate roof and has approximately 1.27 acres of amenity land.

While pictures of the property show that it is in need of some repair – with broken windows – it has a great deal of character, fit with a rustic wooden door.

Photo: McCartneys property, Rightmove

But perhaps the most striking amenity is the small Royal Mail postbox located on the front wall of the property.

Photo: McCartneys property, Rightmove

Parking is available and there is also a brook adjoining the North West boundary.

Viewing appointments for the smithy are strictly by appointment with the agents– McCartneys Rural Department (Option 1).

The advert on Rightmove reads: 'The sale of the land presents an opportunity for someone to acquire a parcel of land suitable for a variety of amenity uses with further potential subject to the relevant planning permissions being obtained.

Photo: McCartneys property, Rightmove

'Informal Tenders are to be received in writing at the McCartneys, Knighton Office on the prepared Tender Form by no later than 12 noon on Friday 14th October 2022.

'Tenders should be placed in a sealed envelope and marked “Tender for the Smithy”. Please note the Vendors reserve the right not to accept the highest, or any tender for either lot.'