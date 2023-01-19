Emergency services help occupants of four cars trapped on scenic drive route in treacherous ice

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Drivers who found their vehicles slipping uncontrollably on the ice on the Burway above Church Stretton contacted the emergency services as darkness was falling on Thursday.

The calls for help were made just after 4pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was asked by police to help the stranded drivers and passengers.

Shropshire Fire crews and Police assisting occupants of 4 vehicles stuck at the top of The Burway, Longmynd, Church Stretton. Please avoid any hilly areas during these icy conditions — SFRS Control (@SFRS_Control) January 19, 2023

Two fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Church Stretton.

They were able to help the occupants of the vehicles and escort them down to the main road.