Emergency services help occupants of four cars trapped on scenic drive route in treacherous ice

By Sue AustinChurch StrettonPublished:

The occupants of four vehicles had to be helped from a beauty spot after getting stuck on treacherous icy roads.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Drivers who found their vehicles slipping uncontrollably on the ice on the Burway above Church Stretton contacted the emergency services as darkness was falling on Thursday.

The calls for help were made just after 4pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was asked by police to help the stranded drivers and passengers.

Two fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Church Stretton.

They were able to help the occupants of the vehicles and escort them down to the main road.

The gates closing the Burway, a popular scenic drive, have now been closed, the fire service said and urged drivers to avoid hilly areas in icy conditions.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

