Emergency services called after car ends up on roof

The crash took place at Clee View in Ludlow, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at around 4.45pm.

One fire crew from Ludlow attended the scene, along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one car had come to rest on its roof, but no-one was trapped.