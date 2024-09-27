Emergency services called after car ends up on roof
The emergency services have attended a crash where a car ended up on its roof.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The crash took place at Clee View in Ludlow, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at around 4.45pm.
One fire crew from Ludlow attended the scene, along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one car had come to rest on its roof, but no-one was trapped.