Three casualties reported as air ambulance called to crash near Pontesbury

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the A488 near Pontesford Bridge at around 8pm on Friday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue reported that the incident involved two cars and they dealt with a fire at the scene.

The air ambulance, land ambulance and the police were also at the scene of the incident.

According to traffic data the road was closed at around 8.30pm.

A spokesperson from the fire service said three casualties had been left in the care of the ambulance service.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.