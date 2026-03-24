Shropshire town's choir blazing a trail with their new uniform

The maroon blazers and bow ties had done sterling service since the inception of the choir in the late fifties but it was felt that a more modern look was required for the future.

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The Shrewsbury choir also recently appointed long-serving member, Kevin Sudlow, as the new Musical Director. John Rogers has taken over his former position as chairman of the choir.

The choir in their new uniform

The choir was very busy in 2025 with performances around the town including the Christmas lights switch on, Carols in the Square, the Shropshire County Show and Tanners wine merchants.

One of the highlights of the year was the tour to South Wales where the gentlemen had the pleasure of singing with two esteemed choirs; Mynyddislwyn and Blaenavon Male Voice Choirs. Nearly sixty choristers and their wives had a thoroughly enjoyable weekend.

The diary for 2026 is already full with a variety of concerts and the gentlemen are practising hard with some new material.

One of the highlights this year will undoubtedly be the 100 voices concert which is being organised by the choir at St. Chad’s church in Shrewsbury on Saturday, October 3.

Local choirs have been invited as well as choirs from as far afield as Llanelli. It should be a wonderful evening of music and singing with tickets going on sale later in the year.