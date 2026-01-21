Replacement trees for Shrewsbury's Quarry taking root

The lime trees were cut down along the picturesque park's Victoria Avenue in December, due to safety concerns.

Now Shrewsbury Town Council has been busy replacing the trees, planting new ones where their predecessors stood.

The removals, which took place along Victoria Avenue, were needed after detailed inspections identified significant internal decay and structural decline in several of the mature lime trees.

Shrewsbury Town Council staff with one of the new trees.

The council said many of the trees had exceeded their typical lifespan and had been further affected by the Quarry’s high water table and regular flooding, making their removal essential for public safety and the long-term care of the park.

The new plantings are once again lime trees, but a different variety has been selected that is better suited to conditions where roots may be in water for parts of the year.

The council said choosing the right species is crucial in a riverside park like the Quarry, and the new trees have been selected to give them the best possible chance to thrive for decades to come.

Planting in the environment has not been straightforward.

Workers on the council's amenity space team faced challenges with digging planting pits wide enough to allow the young trees’ root systems to establish properly.

To support healthy growth, the excavated soil has been mixed with biochar, a soil improver that helps enhance soil structure and supports long-term soil health, particularly in demanding conditions.

Each tree has also been carefully supported after planting. Protective tree guards have been installed and secured using wooden stakes bound to the trees, helping to prevent damage while they establish themselves.

In addition, an irrigation system has been put in place to ensure water reaches where it is most needed.

The system has been adapted on site by the council workers, using piping to direct water straight to the root zone, helping the trees cope during their early stages of growth.

Helen Ball, Shrewsbury Town Council's clerk, said: “Caring for the Quarry’s trees is about balancing public safety with long-term stewardship of this historic park. While it is never easy to remove mature trees, replanting with the right species and providing them with the best possible start ensures the Quarry continues to thrive as a green space for future generations.”