'Traffic has improved' says council after changes to lights at controversial Shrewsbury gyratory system that saw fire engines delayed

The road network at Castle Foregate, around the railway station, has undergone major changes in recent months, with millions of pounds spent on the project. However, there has been major congestion in recent weeks, with the traffic lights sequence reportedly not working properly.

Emergency vehicles have struggled to navigate through the system, with a video taken earlier this month showing fire crews, with blue lights flashing, waiting more than two minutes.

Shropshire Council has now issued an update to residents and businesses in the area after efforts to resolve the traffic light system issues at the Shrewsbury railway station gyratory, following ongoing maintenance and monitoring.

The council says engineers have conducted regular site visits, with the traffic signal contractor attending on November 18.

A spokesperson added that continuous observation has already yielded a marked improvement in traffic flows, and further monitoring will continue, with a comprehensive report to be presented to the council in due course.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: “I am reassured to see marked improvements to traffic movement around the station gyratory over the last week since remedial works took place on the traffic light system. However, the council will continue to monitor operations closely.

“It is important that the council takes considered steps towards improving the situation, and this includes a cross-party task and finish group that has been looking in detail at the scheme and will report to cabinet on Wednesday [December 3].”

He said traffic flow was being tracked via Shrewsbury BID’s online Journey Time Monitor, alongside residents’ feedback, and data was being given directly to the council.

Plans are also under way to commission an independent safety review, as well as a formal Road Safety Audit of the completed works.

Council officers have also been in regular contact with the county's fire service, particularly since September, and the fire service is compiling information, with a joint meeting of all emergency services scheduled to address concerns and discuss solutions.

A meeting has also been arranged with Arriva to consider matters relating to the bus stop and ensure public transport needs are fully addressed.

And to ensure impartiality, the final phase of works at Castle Gates is being paused pending the results of the independent safety review and the Task and Finish group’s report to cabinet.

Councillor Wilson added: “We’re listening to everyone – from emergency services to public transport providers – to make sure their voices are heard.

“The deputy leader of the council, Alex Wagner, met with the fire service to explore options such as the ‘green wave’ system, which could benefit emergency response times. The pause on further works at Castle Gates demonstrates our commitment to thorough and independent evaluation before making any final decisions.”

The BID’s monitoring platform can be accessed here: Shrewsbury Station Gyratory – Journey Time Monitor.