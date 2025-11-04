Shropshire's 'Sign Guy’ gives graffiti-plagued bridge in Shrewsbury town centre a colourful new look

John Edwards, also known as 'The Sign Guy', has completed his latest challenge, painting the underside of the Frankwell Footbridge, transforming what he described as an "ugly" structure into a colourful celebration of the county town.

The retired aerospace worker spent a total 16 hours repainting both sides of the bridge support - focusing most recently on the Guildhall side of the Frankwell Riverside car park.

A keen cyclist and self-appointed street cleaner, John began his clean-up mission in 2024, when he started polishing road signs across the county - beginning with the ‘Welcome to Shrewsbury’ and ‘A Medieval Town’ signs.

Since then, John has continued to brighten up the town - sprucing up disused phone boxes, cleaning signs, and restoring derelict areas.