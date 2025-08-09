'Iconic' C21 Shrewsbury nightclub and Peach Tree restaurant set to reopen under new ownership - here's when

Shrewsbury's Havana nightclub, formerly known as C21, and Peach Tree cafe and restaurant have been closed since September last year, after former tenants the Shire Collection left unexpectedly and at short notice.

The future of the historic listed building was further clouded in uncertainty when it was put up for sale for £1.5 million in January by former owner Martin Monahan.

Now, the building is set for a new lease of life ahead of a re-opening of the former nightclub later this month, with contractors currently working round the clock to get the site ready ahead of a planned opening date of August 22.

New Peach Tree and C21 owner Lee Ozturk (centre) with Anna Bispham, PR manager and Andrew Morgan-Bane, head ontractor at the Peach Tree, Shrewsbury on Friday, August 8

New owner Lee Ozturk, who also owns the Peaberry Cafe on Shrewsbury's Milk Street as well as Daily Brews coffee shop in The Square, moved into the site in June - and along with his team he says he intends to bring the building, and the business, back to their former glory.