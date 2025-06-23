Shrewsbury restaurant and cocktail bar to reopen this summer under new management nine months after closing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cafe bar and restaurant The Peach Tree and Cuban-inspired cocktail bar Havana Republic in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, are set to reopen in the coming weeks.

The venues shut in September 2024 after the building's owner announced The Shire Collection - the company leasing the venues - had vacated the premises.

The Peach Tree in Shrewsbury is set to reopen this summer

Hoping to breathe new life into the popular spots to restore them to the reputation and energy they once enjoyed pre-Covid-19 is local hospitality entrepreneur Lee Ozturk, the owner of the Peaberry Café in Milk Street.

“These venues hold a special place in Shrewsbury’s heart,” said Lee.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to bring them back, and I’m committed to creating something that feels both familiar and exciting — a return to form with a fresh twist.”

The move comes with the full support of the property owner Martin Monahan, who said he has shifted his recent focus toward the success of The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury’s major live events venue.

Havana Republic is also set to reopen this summer. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Martin said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Lee is taking the reins.

“He’s passionate, proven, and deeply rooted in Shrewsbury’s hospitality scene.

“After focusing much of my attention on The Buttermarket in recent years, I couldn’t think of a better person to re-energise The Peach Tree and Havana Republic. I know they’re in very good hands.”

Further announcements on opening dates, team members, menus, and launch events will be released on the brand’s official social media channels in the coming weeks.