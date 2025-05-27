New Thai restaurant planned for Shrewsbury town centre will provide 'boost' to area, agents say

Earlier this month, restaurant company Chaiya lodged plans with Shropshire Council to convert the former catalogue shop into a new food and drinks venue in Claremont Street, Shrewsbury.

Under the scheme, the restaurant will provide Asian cuisine, as well as offering a takeaway service with a bar for people to have a drink while they wait for their food.

The plans are currently under consideration by Shropshire Council's planning department - but should they be approved, commercial letting agents Halls say the scheme would provide a "footfall boost" for the town.

The former Catalogue Surplus Centre on Claremont Street

“The opening of this restaurant is very positive news for Shrewsbury, increasing the food offering and generating more footfall in this part of the town centre," said Simon Cullup-Smith, from Halls Commercial agency.

“We are delighted to announce the successful letting of the former Catalogue Surplus store. With the business closing, a tenant was secured to take over this prominent building and is now making plans to convert the former retail shop into Chaiya, an Asian cuisine restaurant."

The three storey property comprises a large lock-up shop unit with a net internal floor area of around 3,254 square feet.

The plans are set to be decided by Shropshire Council in due course under reference 25/01289/FUL.