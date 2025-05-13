New Asian restaurant and bar on way for former catalogue surplus shop in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Catalogue Surplus Centre shop on Claremont Street in Shrewsbury is currently vacant - but that could be about to change under new plans submitted to Shropshire Council this week.

A new Thai start-up business has taken over the building - and says it plans to turn it into an up-market bar and restaurant.

New owners, Birmingham-based Chaipochana Ltd, have applied for a change of use for the former shop unit to open a restaurant, takeaway business and bar.