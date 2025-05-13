New Asian restaurant and bar on way for former catalogue surplus shop in Shrewsbury
A former Shrewsbury catalogue surplus shop could become home to a Thai restaurant, bar and takeout business under new plans.
The former Catalogue Surplus Centre shop on Claremont Street in Shrewsbury is currently vacant - but that could be about to change under new plans submitted to Shropshire Council this week.
A new Thai start-up business has taken over the building - and says it plans to turn it into an up-market bar and restaurant.
New owners, Birmingham-based Chaipochana Ltd, have applied for a change of use for the former shop unit to open a restaurant, takeaway business and bar.