Plans for new dog exercise field between Telford and Shrewsbury

Permission is being sought to convert part of a grazing paddock near Haughmond Hill into a secure exercise area for man's best friend.

If approved, the facility would be located on land west of The Paddocks in Rodington.

According to the planning application, submitted by Anne Robinson, the field would provide a space where "reactive or timid dogs can safely be allowed off the lead without fear".

Plans state that the field would be available to hire "365 days of the year", opening between 6am and 9pm from April to September and between 8am and 8pm from October to March.

Parking for three cars at a time would be provided, and the planning statement envisions that "there should be no congestion around the site" due to the use of pre-booked appointments.

The application also states that dog waste bins would be provided and waste disposed of "in the correct manner".

"Industry-approved fencing" would also be used, which would reportedly be hidden from those passing due to a nine-foot roadside hedge.

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0221.