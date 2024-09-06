Businesses offered chance to run cafe at Haughmond Hill

Haughmond Hill attracts around 150,000 visitors each year. The hill offers spectacular views across the River Severn and the town of Shrewsbury, stretching out to the South Shropshire and Welsh hills beyond.

Forestry England is the country’s largest land manager, looking after the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests. Cafes are run by third party businesses who sign up to a contract which lasts for a set number of years.

When the contract comes to an end, these opportunities are re-tendered to create fair and open competition.

Anyone is welcome to apply for the Haughmond Hill Cafe tender. The aim is to have a cafe which uses local produce, and serves high quality but affordable food.

The value of the tender over the contract period is expected to be in the region of £2 million.

The closing date for tenders is 12pm on Friday, November 1. Visit www.forestryengland.uk/article/latest-business-opportunities for details.