Bishop speaks against assisted dying as parliament prepares for vote

The Rev Mark Davies, the Bishop of Shrewsbury, reiterated his views in a pastoral letter read out at all Masses over the weekend.

It comes after Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP for Spen Valley, West Yorkshire, announced that on October 16 she will introduce a Private Member’s Bill to legalise “assisted dying” into the House of Commons.

Bishop Davies warned that the bill threatens “a momentous change to society in both its care and attitude to the sick and the aged”.

In his letter Bishop Davies predicts dire consequences if Parliament chose a “dark and sinister path”.

He has urged everyone “not to delay” in taking “urgent action” by contacting their MPs “to express opposition to this dangerous proposal and to urge that greater support and resources be given to end of life, palliative care”

He said: "As we see populations ageing across western countries with a diminished number of younger people to support them, this is an especially dangerous moment for politicians to open the door to euthanasia: the medical killing of the sick, the disabled and the elderly.

“We already hear of a social duty to end our lives when we become a burden to others. This is not the kind of society in which we would wish to grow old or become vulnerable. If medical professionals, now sworn to protect the lives of patients, become those who assist in killing and suicide, how will our relationship change to those we look to for help and care?

"This is, indeed, a dark and sinister path on which we could be embarking before Christmas 2024.”

Ms Leadbeater's bill, called “Choice at the End of Life”, will receive a Second Reading, in which MPs can vote with their conscience, on November 29.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, promised an assisted suicide Bill ahead of the general election in July and is expected to give the Bill time to proceed into law if the House of Commons votes in favour.

November 29 will be the first time MPs will be given a free vote on assisted suicide since 2015 when a Bill introduced by Labour MP Rob Marris was rejected by 330 votes to 118.