Latest drone footage reveals progress into huge demolition project in Shrewsbury town centre

Another week of demolition work has taken place at the former Riverside shopping centre and medical practice in Shrewsbury.

The work is underway as part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

The demolition, which began in August, is expected to take around three months.