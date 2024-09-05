Shropshire Star
Close

Latest drone footage reveals progress into huge demolition project in Shrewsbury town centre

New pictures and drone footage reveal the progress into the demolition of a Shrewsbury shopping centre.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Another week of demolition work has taken place at the former Riverside shopping centre and medical practice in Shrewsbury.

The work is underway as part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

The demolition, which began in August, is expected to take around three months.

Latest from the Riverside Shopping Centre demolition
Similar stories
Most popular