Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into Shrewsbury building
A woman was taken to hospital after her car left the road and hit a building in a Shrewsbury industrial estate on Tuesday evening.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services including the air ambulance were called after a car left the road and collided with a building on Knights Way in Shrewsbury at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.
Firefighters from Shrewsbury and Wellington stations attended the scene along with the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.