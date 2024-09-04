Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into Shrewsbury building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called after a car left the road and collided with a building on Knights Way in Shrewsbury at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury and Wellington stations attended the scene along with the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.