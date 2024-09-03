Air ambulance called after car collides with building in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to Knights Way in Battlefield, Shrewsbury just before 6pm on Tuesday after reports of a road traffic collision.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue, a car was involved in a collision with a building.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury and Wellington stations attended the scene along with the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident, but the fire service confirmed one casualty had been left in the care of the ambulance service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.