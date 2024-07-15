'Emergency' restriction in place at bridge over River Severn as it nears 'end of serviceable life'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A "detailed inspection" of Crew Green Bridge near Crewgreen and Melverley, west of Shrewsbury, has found signs of "significant corrosion" which is affecting its structural integrity.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "The steel bridge – which carries an unclassified road over the River Severn – is showing signs of significant corrosion which is affecting its structural integrity.

"The weight limit will remain in place for the foreseeable future, and until Shropshire Council is able to determine how uninterrupted access can be restored.

"The council is planning to undertake some temporary repairs to sustain the 7.5t restriction, but the bridge is coming to the end of its serviceable life."

A diversion route is being put in place for lorries.