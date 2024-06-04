Borderland bridge over the River Severn to close for inspection

The Crew Green Bridge, near Crewgreen and Melverley west of Shrewsbury, carries an unclassified road over the river and over the English/Welsh border. The bridge will be closed on June 26.

Inspection will require the use of a specialist underbridge unit, and vehicles will be unable to use the bridge between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Traffic will be diverted by a signed route while access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain throughout the work.

WSP will undertake the inspection on behalf of Shropshire Council