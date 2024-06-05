We meet the dog that sparked a delivery ban after 'jumping up and barking' at postie

Brian, a 12-year-old Patterdale, was calm and peaceful when the Shropshire Star popped round to owner Dave Rogers' home in Alan Gutridge Drive, Shrewsbury.

"He's 12 years old and has never bitten anyone in all that time," said Dave as the pair relaxed outside with Brian lapping from a mug of tea on Tuesday morning.

"I was coming out and went to put the lead on when on that particular morning he saw the postman and he was off," he said.

"I did apologise but he is 12 and has never bitten anyone yet so I don't know what the fuss is about."

Dave and Brian live at a housing scheme for the over-55s among people who are mainly retired.

Dave Rogers and his dog Brian.

Dave said that the scheme's landlords have told him that Brian must now be kept on a short lead when outside or inside the bungalow.