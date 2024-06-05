A 'Meccano set gone wrong': Shrewsbury residents unconvinced by garden's new sculpture

The new 'RedHead Sunset Stack' attraction, created by artist Almuth Tebbenhoff, is part of the Shrewsbury Art Trail - organised by the founder of Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts, Jessica Richards.

It can be found in the Dingle, so we went down to the garden within the Quarry to gauge reaction.

There has been a delay with the delivery of 'explainer boards' which reveal the meaning behind the artwork that was previously in London. Almuth's sculpture represents how we start in life before before dented and wobbly frames portray how people are battered and broken through time, but at the top, that we fix ourselves.

Funded by the non-profit organisation though local sponsorship and grants, Shrewsbury Arts Trail CIC is in its fourth year of existence, and run by volunteers who's mission is to bring unique and high-quality contemporary art to be enjoyed by the public, for free.

However, Shrewsbury resident, Patrick O'Reilly, wasn't a fan of the new sculpture.

"It’s like a Meccano set gone wrong," said Patrick. "Like Lego.

"It’s a disaster. It doesn’t fit in at all, the people who made this (the Dingle) would be turning in their graves if they saw this.