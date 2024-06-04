New sculpture with an uplifting message in Shrewsbury beauty spot divides town residents

There have been mixed responses to newly-installed 'RedHead Sunset Stack' attraction which is part of the Shrewsbury Art Trail, organised by the founder of Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts, Jessica Richards.

The sculpture was created by German artist, Almuth Tebbenhoff, who moved to the UK in 1969 and studied ceramics at the Sir John Cass School of Art.

Almuth, whose work is exhibited worldwide, set up a studio in London, and is the vice-president of the Royal Society of Sculptors.

The five-metre tall 'RedHead Sunset Stack' attraction was inspired by a sunset, and displays a journey through life.

A 'complete, exact' metal cube frame sits at the bottom of the sculpture, representing how we start in life, before dented and wobbly metal frames stacked on top show people are battered and broken, but that we pull ourselves together and heal.

A photo of the sculpture was posted on Facebook and it sparked debate among Shrewsbury residents.

One replied: "I hope it's temporary!"

But there was a lot of love for the new art too, with comments including: "I like it - the colours stand out well and reflect the floral colours of the gardens because it’s see-through, it has solidity and delicacy and allows you to continue seeing past it."

Meanwhile, another resident added: "Like it or not, it's not a permanent fixture so anyone worried about it ruining the Dingle is being a bit overdramatic."

The sculpture was previously on show in London, as part of an art trail.

Non-profit organisation, Shrewsbury Arts Trail CIC, is in its forth year of existence, and is run by volunteers with a mission to bring unique and high-quality contemporary art to be enjoyed by the public, for free.

Founder Jessica said: "Almuth is an incredible woman with the best intentions.

"It wasn't my intentions to ruffle any feathers.

"I respect her so much and feel honoured that we can have these pieces.

"We put this up for free and it takes over a year to organise.

"There's been a delay with the interpretation boards that need to be put in place. They are arriving tomorrow and with their installation that tell people about her and who she is, I think they would've helped the public understand more about what we're doing."

The Shrewsbury Arts Trail organiser has had to apply for six grants and secure local sponsorship to fund the installation of the sculpture.

Shrewsbury town clerk, Helen Ball is pleased to see the art being discussed amongst residents.

She said: "The pieces are of national/international significance and it is great for the town that they are able to be displayed here in Shrewsbury.

"As in previous years, we have supported the Arts Trail with high-profile locations for them to be displayed.

"Whilst I appreciate that the pieces may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the fact that people are debating the merits or otherwise is surely a good thing and that is what art should do."